TORONTO Jan 21 BlackBerry Ltd
said on Tuesday it intends to divest the majority of its real
estate holdings in Canada, as it works to bolster its balance
sheet and turnaround its fortunes.
In partnership with commercial real estate services company
CBRE, BlackBerry said it intends to strategically divest the
majority of its real estate assets via a combination of
sale-leaseback and vacant asset sales.
The company did not disclose how much it expects to raise
from the process.
The properties being put on sale comprise over 3 million
square feet of office space, the company said.