TORONTO Aug 5 BlackBerry Ltd has
concluded a protracted and painful restructuring process and is
back on a growth footing, according to an internal memo to all
its employees viewed by Reuters.
"We have completed the restructuring notification process,
and the workforce reduction that began three years ago is now
behind us," said the memo from BlackBerry's Chief Executive John
Chen that was sent out on Friday.
"More importantly, barring any unexpected downturns in the
market, we will be adding headcount in certain areas such as
product development, sales and customer service, beginning in
modest numbers," said Chen, who personally thanked those that
have stayed with the company through the process.
BlackBerry has shrunk its workforce by roughly 60 percent
over the last three years as it attempts to reinvent itself. The
company that dominated the smartphone market in its infancy has
seen its sales dramatically eroded over the last four years by
Apple's iPhone and a slew of rival devices powered by
Google Inc's Android operating system.
Chen, who took the reins at BlackBerry roughly eight months
ago, has moved rapidly to stabilize the company by selling
non-core assets, partnering to make the company's manufacturing
and supply chain more efficient, and raising cash via the sale
of the company's extensive real estate holdings in its hometown
of Waterloo, Ontario.
Chen, a well-regarded turnaround artist in the tech sector,
intends to remain a competitor in the smartphone arena, but is
focused on reshaping the company to build on its core strengths
in areas like mobile data security and mobile device management.
In the memo, Chen told employees that he believes BlackBerry
is now well on its way to recovery and that he is confident the
company will meet its goal of being cash flow positive by the
end of the current fiscal year.
He noted also BlackBerry, which had previously said it was
trimming its workforce down to 7,000 from a peak of over 17,500
in 2011, is now in a position to make strategic acquisitions to
strengthen areas that are likely to drive future revenue growth.
Last week, BlackBerry announced one such deal with a move to
acquire Secusmart, a privately-held German firm specializing in
voice and data encryption. The deal is expected to burnish its
credentials with some of its highly security-conscious clients
like government agencies.
Chen, who is well known for having turned around enterprise
software maker Sybase Inc in the late 1990s, told employees in
the memo that he is confident BlackBerry now has the right
organization and team in place to execute its business strategy.
Over the last few months, Chen has hired a number of former
Sybase employees that helped engineer that turnaround before the
company was sold to software giant SAP AG in 2010.
Chen stressed in the memo there was "no margin for error to
complete BlackBerry's turnaround to success", and he called on
employees to remain focused as the company rolls out an upgrade
to its device management system and its new Passport and Classic
devices this fall.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Ryan Woo)