WATERLOO, Ontario, Sept 25 BlackBerry Ltd's
decision to roll out a smartphone powered by Google's
Android platform was hotly debated internally but the
gamble is necessary to test whether the company's handset
business is viable, Chief Executive John Chen said on Friday.
Waterloo, Ontario-based BlackBerry confirmed it planned to
introduce an Android smartphone later this year, even as it also
reported weaker-than-expected quarterly results.
The move marks a shift away from its own BlackBerry 10
platform, which failed to regain market share ceded to Apple
Inc's iPhone and a slew of Android-powered devices.
"I merely look at this as a business decision: If the math
doesn't add up, it doesn't add up," Chen said at a media
roundtable. "We could keep our pride and die hungry, or we eat
well and be less proud. I chose to eat well."
Chen said he would make a decision on the future of the
handset business in the next fiscal year, which begins on Feb.
28.
BlackBerry, which is pursuing a turnaround based on selling
more software, said it expected modest revenue growth in the
remaining two quarters of this fiscal year, after nine quarters
of falling sales. It expects to return to profitability in the
fourth quarter.
The company's shares, however, closed down 7.7 percent at
$6.49 on Nasdaq as existing BlackBerry 10 device sales sputtered
in the fiscal second quarter. Overall revenue in the quarter
fell 46.5 percent to $490 million.
Chen, who had initially targeted annual sales of 8 million
to 10 million devices, now says BlackBerry needs to sell about 5
million to make its handset unit viable, as licensing and other
costs tied to selling Android phones are lower than those for
BlackBerry 10-based devices.
He said some enterprise customers and carriers were already
testing the Android smartphone, and he hinted that the company
could jettison its own platform if the device gains acceptance
with its core base of government and financial industry clients.
BlackBerry expects the Android device to be on sale with at
least some of the major North American carriers ahead of the
crucial holiday season sales period, Chen said.
