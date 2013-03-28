UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
TORONTO, March 28 * Blackberry CEO Thorsten Heins says company has made great progress
but has more work to do * Blackberry CEO says blackberry 10 devices made a strong entry into
market, U.S. launch meeting internal expectations * Blackberry CEO says plans to launch further blackberry 7 models
outside of U.S. * Blackberry CEO says intends to stay in services business, actively
developing that business * Blackberry CEO says strategic review will hone in on potential
licensing opportunities * Blackberry CEO says company's vision goes beyond smartphones
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.