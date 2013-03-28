UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
TORONTO, March 28 * Blackberry CFO Brian Bidulka Says north american sales made up 22
percent of revenue, versus 24 percent in prior quarter * Blackberry CFO says sell through was approximately 7.9 million units
in the quarter * Blackberry CFO says gross margin improvement was helped by higher
average selling price and cost-cutting measures * Blackberry CFO says ended quarter with around 12,700 employees
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.