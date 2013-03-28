TORONTO, March 28 * Blackberry CFO Brian Bidulka Says north american sales made up 22

percent of revenue, versus 24 percent in prior quarter * Blackberry CFO says sell through was approximately 7.9 million units

in the quarter * Blackberry CFO says gross margin improvement was helped by higher

average selling price and cost-cutting measures * Blackberry CFO says ended quarter with around 12,700 employees