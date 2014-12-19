BRIEF-40 North Management's David Winter reports 9 pct stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc
* 40 North Management Llc reports 6.5 percent stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc as of march 2 - sec filing
TORONTO Dec 19 BlackBerry Ltd reported a quarterly net loss but eked out a small adjusted profit and positive cash flow on Friday.
The Waterloo, Ontario-based company reported a net loss of $148 million, or 28 cents a share in the quarter ended Nov. 29. That compared with a year earlier loss of $4.4 billion, or $8.37 a share. Excluding one-time items the company earned 1 cent a share. (Reporting by Euan Rocha and Allison Martell Editing by W Simon)
NEW YORK, March 13 TechStyle Fashion Group, owner of the Fabletics sportswear line that features celebrity actress Kate Hudson, is exploring a sale that could value it at more than $1.5 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
* Clayton williams energy, inc. Announces record date and meeting date for special meeting for proposed merger with noble energy, inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: