TORONTO, Sept 25 BlackBerry Ltd
reported a second-quarter adjusted loss on Friday as the
company's turnaround continued and it attempted to boost revenue
from its software division.
Excluding one-time items like a non-cash credit tied to the
value of debentures and restructuring charges, the Waterloo,
Ontario-based company reported a quarterly loss of $66 million,
or 13 cents a share.
Including the impact of the non-cash gain, in the period
ended Aug. 29, it earned a net profit of $51 million. That
compared with a loss of $207 million a year earlier.
Quarterly revenue fell 46.5 percent to $490 million in the
period.
