TORONTO, Sept 25 BlackBerry Ltd reported a second-quarter adjusted loss on Friday as the company's turnaround continued and it attempted to boost revenue from its software division.

Excluding one-time items like a non-cash credit tied to the value of debentures and restructuring charges, the Waterloo, Ontario-based company reported a quarterly loss of $66 million, or 13 cents a share.

Including the impact of the non-cash gain, in the period ended Aug. 29, it earned a net profit of $51 million. That compared with a loss of $207 million a year earlier.

