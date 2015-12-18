PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 4
TORONTO Dec 18 BlackBerry Ltd reported a fiscal third-quarter loss as widely anticipated on Friday, but the company posted its first quarter-to-quarter revenue gain in over two years, indicating that turnaround efforts may be gaining traction.
In the quarter ended Nov. 28, the Waterloo, Ontario-based company reported a loss of $89 million, or 17 cents a share. That compared with a year ago loss of $148 million, or 28 cents a share.
Excluding a noncash credit tied to a change in the fair value of debentures, restructuring charges and other one-time items, the company posted a loss of $15 million, or 3 cents a share.
Quarterly revenue fell 31 percent to $548 million from a year earlier, but rose 12 percent from the prior quarter, after nine consecutive quarters of declines.
Analysts, on average, expected the company to post a loss of 14 cents a share on revenue of $489 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Euan Rocha and Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
