Nordstrom winds down relationship with Ivanka Trump brand -Bloomberg report
Feb 2 Nordstrom Inc is winding down its relationship with the Ivanka Trump brand, Bloomberg reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.
TORONTO, June 23 BlackBerry Ltd posted a 35 percent fall in first-quarter revenue and a third straight quarterly loss on Thursday as it paid heavily to restructure its operations and write down the value of some assets.
The Waterloo, Ontario-based company reported a net loss of $670 million, or $1.28 cents a share, on revenue of $424 million. A year ago, it reported a profit of $68 million, or 10 cents a share, on revenue of $658 million. Excluding one-time items, the company posted profit of $14 million, or nil a share. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
MEXICO CITY, Feb 2 Mexican telecoms company America Movil on Thursday said it swung to an almost 6 billion peso ($289 million) net loss in the fourth quarter.
Feb 2 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: IRAN Trump is poised to impose new sanctions on multiple Iranian entities, seeking to ratchet up pressure on Tehran while crafting a broader strategy to counter what he sees as its destabilizing behavior, people familiar with the matter say. AUSTRALIA The White House says Trump is "extremely upset" with an agreement with Australia to accept refugees but will honor it.