* Disappointing results shave off 28 pct of market cap
* Shipments of new smartphones miss market expectations
* Forecasts operating loss in current quarter
* Company may be a potential takeover target -analysts
By Euan Rocha and Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, June 28 BlackBerry's
total market value plunged by more than one-fourth on Friday
after the smartphone maker reported dismal quarterly results,
prompting ever-deeper skepticism about a long-promised
turnaround.
BlackBerry, which has struggled to claw back market share
from the likes of Apple Inc's iPhone, Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd's Galaxy phones and other devices
powered by Google Inc's Android operating system,
reported a loss in the fiscal first quarter ended June 1, and
sales of its make-or-break new line of devices were softer than
expected.
The company also said it will not make an operating profit
in the current quarter.
Shares of BlackBerry, which changed its name from Research
in Motion, closed 27.8 percent lower at $10.46 on the Nasdaq on
Friday. The stock touched levels last seen in November 2012,
before the early 2013 launch of the new range of smartphones.
Some analysts believe that potential buyers may take a look
at BlackBerry, given assets that include a wealth of valuable
patents, as well as hardware and service businesses.
"If you look at the asset base that they have at their
disposal, it's formidable," said John Jackson, research vice
president for IDC, in response to a question on Reuters
Television. "So there are any number of companies that might
have an interest in RIM's assets if indeed it's in play."
Macquarie analyst Kevin Smithen cut his rating on BlackBerry
to "underperform" from "neutral" and said he sees a breakup or
sale of the company as a likely end game.
BlackBerry invented the concept of on-the-go email more than
a decade ago with clunky little devices with a mini keyboard.
The gadgets, which offered powerful security features, allowed
the company to corner the lucrative market serving business and
legal professionals as well as government workers.
But many in that market are now moving to other devices,
leaving BlackBerry struggling to make its mark both at the top
and the bottom of a competitive smartphone market.
STAYING THE COURSE
BlackBerry said it shipped 6.8 million smartphones in the
quarter, including about 2.7 million BB10 devices. This fell shy
of market expectations of more than 3 million shipments for its
new Z10 and Q10 smartphones. The first-quarter results and
revenue figures also missed analyst estimates.
By comparison, Apple shipped 37.4 million iPhones in the
March quarter, up from 35.1 million a year ago.
Chief Executive Thorsten Heins said it would take "at least
a few quarters" to turn BlackBerry around and he insisted the
company would stay the course.
"We're not sitting here devastated or destroyed," Heins told
Reuters in an interview after the results came out. "In my view,
given where we are with the portfolio and the roll-out, it
actually was a good quarter."
On the bright side, BlackBerry's cash position rose to $3.1
billion as of June 1, up about $200 million from the final
quarter of the last fiscal year. The company has no debt.
Excluding one-time items, Waterloo, Ontario-based BlackBerry
reported a loss from continuing operations of $67 million, or 13
cents a share, on revenue of $3.1 billion. The company said
Venezuelan foreign exchange regulations had knocked some 10
cents a share off the bottom line.
Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 6 cents a
share, on revenue of $3.36 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The net loss was $84 million, or 16 cents a share in the
quarter, down from $518 million, or 99 cents a share a year ago.
But BlackBerry also reported a steep decline in revenue from
its high-margin service business, the fees BlackBerry collects
for providing data and security services to customers. Those
fees had been expected to fall. But the Venezuelan curbs meant
that the decline was steeper than forecast, BlackBerry said.
MURKY OUTLOOK
BlackBerry launched two new BB10 smartphones this year, the
touch screen Z10 device and then the Q10, which includes the
mini keyboard many BlackBerry users still covet, as well as a
less expensive Q5 keyboard device targeted at emerging markets.
But the Z10 only hit store shelves in the crucial U.S.
market in late March, while the Q10 device reached the United
States only after the quarter had ended.
BlackBerry said it plans to unveil one more lower-priced
phone running on its old BlackBerry 7 platform later this year,
as it tries to keep market share in price-sensitive emerging
markets that are flooded with cheap Android devices.
BlackBerry did not provide a detailed outlook for the rest
of the year, saying the smartphone market remained highly
competitive, making it difficult to estimate units, revenue and
levels of profitability.
Wells Fargo analyst Maynard Um, who cut his rating on the
stock to "market perform" from "outperform," said the latest
results show that the transformation will take some time.
"Our downgrade does not necessarily reflect a view that
BlackBerry will not be able to succeed, but rather, that success
may be further out than we would like and that the benefits may
be costly upfront as the company invests heavily."
