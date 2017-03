TORONTO Dec 20 Smartphone maker BlackBerry Ltd TO> reported a massive quarterly loss on Friday due to an inventory writedown and asset impairment charges.

The company, which abandoned an attempt to sell itself last month, reported a net loss of $4.4 billion, or $8.37 a share, in the third quarter ended Nov. 30. That compared with net income of $9 million, or 2 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company reported a loss of $354 million, or 67 cents a share.