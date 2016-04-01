TORONTO, April 1 BlackBerry posted a fiscal fourth-quarter net loss on Friday, on the back of restructuring and acquisition related costs.

The smartphone industry pioneer reported a net loss of $238 million, or 45 cents a share. That compared with year ago profit of $28 million, or 5 cents a share.

Excluding one-time items, the company posted a loss of $18 million, or 3 cents a share in the current quarter.

(Reporting by Euan Rocha and Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)