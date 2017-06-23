WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 23 Canada's BlackBerry Ltd reported a quarterly profit on Friday, helped by a $940 million arbitration payment from U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm Inc.
BlackBerry reported a profit of $671 million, or $1.23 per share, for the first quarter ended May 31, compared with a loss of $670 million, or $1.28 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell to $235 million from $400 million. On an adjusted basis, the company reported revenue of $244 million. (blck.by/2sJnsFS) (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.