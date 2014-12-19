BRIEF-40 North Management's David Winter reports 9 pct stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc
* 40 North Management Llc reports 6.5 percent stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc as of march 2 - sec filing
Dec 19 BlackBerry Ltd : * CEO John Chen says continues to expect to turn profitable in fiscal 2016 * CEO John Chen Says revenue number this quarter is not satisfying * Blackberry's Chen says expects average selling price of hardware should tick
higher with new lineup * Blackberry's Chen says old device inventory is down 93 percent year-over-year * Blackberry's Chen says orders for new 'classic' device ahead of where
'passport' was at launch * CEO says was only able to fulfill certain hardware orders after end of Q3,
noting this led to weak hardware revs in Q3 * CEO says "it is my belief we can stabilize and grow our revenues in fiscal
year 2016" * Blackberry's Chen says has a "pretty strong" device road map, will discuss at
conference in March * Blackberry's Chief Financial Officer James Yersh says average selling price
for devices was roughly $180, expects this to rise with new devices * CFO Yersh says hardware gross margins were positive for second straight
quarter, models high 40 percent range in next couple of quarters * CEO John Chen says still expects to double software revenue next year,
looking for monetization to kick in around second quarter * Blackberry's Chen says cannot promise profitability over whole of fiscal
2016, will depend on how quickly company's quarterly bottom line improves * CFO Yersh says don't expect a significant decline in operating expenses from
current level
* 40 North Management Llc reports 6.5 percent stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc as of march 2 - sec filing
NEW YORK, March 13 TechStyle Fashion Group, owner of the Fabletics sportswear line that features celebrity actress Kate Hudson, is exploring a sale that could value it at more than $1.5 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
* Clayton williams energy, inc. Announces record date and meeting date for special meeting for proposed merger with noble energy, inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: