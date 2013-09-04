Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Sept 4 BlackBerry Ltd's board hopes to run a "fast" auction process that could result in a sale of the company by November, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter on Wednesday.
A special committee of board members has narrowed its list of potential bidders since the company put itself up for sale in August, and is now pushing for quick resolution, the newspaper said.
Microsoft's deal to take over Nokia's devices business revived optimism that the smartphone maker, which is bleeding market share to Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, can also unearth a willing buyer. Its shares closed up 5.3 percent on the Nasdaq and 5 percent in Toronto on Wednesday.
BlackBerry declined to comment on rumor and speculation.
* Lumos Networks suspends fourth quarter of 2016 earnings call
March 3 Answers Corp, which owns the Answers.com and Multiply websites, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday with a plan to swap ownership of the company to creditors who are owed about $540 million, according to court documents.