NEW YORK Feb 5 The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission is investigating a January 14 spike in trading in
BlackBerry Ltd options that took place hours before
Reuters reported that Samsung Electronics Co was in
talks to buy the Canadian smartphone maker, according to a
person familiar with the investigation.
One trade the SEC is looking at took place at 12:06 p.m. on
that day, when there was a purchase of options with the rights
to buy 200,000 shares of BlackBerry stock at a strike price of
$10 a share, the person said.
Later that afternoon, Reuters reported that Samsung had
offered to buy BlackBerry for as much as $7.5 billion, valuing
its stock at between $13.35 to $15.49 per share, a 38 percent to
60 percent premium over BlackBerry's trading price at the time.
BlackBerry's stock, which closed on Jan. 13 at $9.71, shot
up 30% on the news to close at $12.60 on Jan. 14, its biggest
one-day gain in years.
The call options, which expired on January 23, were
purchased for 10 cents in the trade. They surged on the Reuters
story to a high of $2.55. If the buyer had been able to sell the
options at that high they would have been able to make a profit
of $490,000 on a $20,000 investment. It is unclear, though,
whether the buyer was able to sell the options at a profit.
The SEC is investigating whether a source of information
provided to Reuters bought Blackberry options, according to the
person familiar with the investigation.
Both companies later denied they were in talks and
BlackBerry's shares tumbled. Reuters subsequently corrected its
story to make clear that the discussions were between advisors
rather than company officials.
There is no indication that Reuters is a target of the
investigation. A spokeswoman for Thomson Reuters declined to
comment.
A spokesman for the SEC also declined to comment.
