Australia shares falter on weak oil; NZ also down
March 9 Australian share markets slipped on Thursday for a second day, dragged by materials, after losses in overnight oil prices sparked a heavy sell-off in the energy sector.
TORONTO Feb 14 Shares of Blackberry slipped on Thursday, after the company's former Co-Chief Executive Officer Jim Balsillie disclosed that he had sold his once-sizable stake in the embattled smartphone maker.
In a regulatory filing on Thursday, Balsillie said that by the end of last year he had sold his entire stake in the company. Balsillie, who stepped down as CEO a year ago, owned about 26.8 million shares, or a roughly 5 percent stake in the company, as of Dec. 31, 2011.
Shares of BlackBerry were down 3.4 percent at $13.52 in early trading on the Nasdaq, while its Toronto-listed shares fell 3.5 percent to C$13.51. (Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
March 9 Australian share markets slipped on Thursday for a second day, dragged by materials, after losses in overnight oil prices sparked a heavy sell-off in the energy sector.
March 9 Singapore stocks dropped nearly 1 percent on Thursday led by financial stocks while other markets in the region were tepid with investors cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting next week. The Singapore index fell as much as 0.84 percent during the day with DBS Group, the city-state's largest bank by market capitalisation, posting its worst percentage drop in over three weeks. Trading volumes were low, as investors remained wary of a possible rate hike
* Expectations of strong U.S. payrolls after blockbuster ADP data