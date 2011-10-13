* BlackBerry offices in southern England at centre of
worldwide turmoil
* Engineers worked through the night to fix outage
* Staff silent as company seeks to limit damage
By Peter Griffiths
SLOUGH, England, Oct 13 The closest most people
can get to where millions of BlackBerrys stopped working is a
grey office block, over the road from a discount golf superstore
and a mobile hamburger van, in the town of Slough, an hour's
drive from London.
Inside the three-storey building, engineers have been racing
against the clock to fix an outage that left customers on five
continents without email or instant messaging for days. This is
the European headquarters of Research in Motion, the Canadian
company that makes the smartphones.
Stephen Bates, head of its British arm, made an appearance
in the office car park to update the media on Thursday, speaking
over the roar of buses, trucks and cars passing by on the main
road to Heathrow Airport.
He paused as a passing truck driver wound down his window
and shouted "BlackBerrys are rubbish." An aide stepped in to
say: "We've had a lot of that this week."
"Thousands of people are working around the clock," Bates
told Reuters.
But with blinds down to keep out the early autumn sun and
visitors barred from the reception area, little could be seen of
their efforts in the company's headquarters.
Tight-lipped staff used a side entrance away from waiting
television crews. Security guards patrolled the neatly clipped
beech hedges. The few BlackBerry staff who ventured out for
lunch declined to speak to the media.
Requests to visit the computer data centre at the core of
the crisis were firmly rebuffed. A RIM spokesman said the
servers were not housed in the headquarters building and
visitors could not see the site where the problems began.
"We won't let people into the building. We have to protect
the privacy of all employees," the spokesman said, refusing for
security reasons to even identify which of the large warehouses
in the area houses their computers.
OFFICE JOKES
BlackBerry's European hub is flanked by two pharmaceutical
companies in near-identical buildings. It sits on a trading
estate known to many Britons as the setting for the BBC comedy
"The Office".
The series, starring Ricky Gervais as a hapless manager in a
paper-making company, mocked the tedium of corporate life in a
town known for its many roundabouts and concrete car parks.
In one of thousands of Twitter messages poking fun at RIM,
British technology entrepreneur Alan Sugar said: "If the BB
server fault is in Slough they need Ricky Gervais to sort it."
Slough is the butt of many jokes among Britons. For example,
comedian Jimmy Carr said of his hometown: "I grew up in Slough
in the 1970s. If you want to know what Slough was like in the
1970s, go there now."
Yet the town houses many multinationals' European
headquarters. Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC opened a European
HQ in June. According to tech news website The Register,
personal computer maker Dell also just decided to invest in a
new data centre in the town.
Nonetheless, Twitter users lamenting the interruption of
their BlackBerry services swapped updated versions of a 1937
verse by English poet John Betjeman in which he denounced
Slough's industrialisation with the line "Come, friendly bombs,
and fall on Slough! It isn't fit for humans now."
One of the 21st century versions said: "Come friendly bombs,
and fall on Slough, I can't get Blackberry Messenger now."
(Additional reporting by Clare Kane, Editing by Louise Ireland
and Sara Ledwith)