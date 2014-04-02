April 1 BlackBerry Ltd said on Tuesday
it will not renew its license with T-Mobile U.S. Inc to
sell BlackBerry products after the current contract expires on
April 25.
The Canadian company said it will continue to provide
service and support to existing customers on T-Mobile's network
or those who will buy products from the carrier's inventory.
"Regretfully, at this time, our strategies are not
complementary and we must act in the best interest of our
BlackBerry customers," BlackBerry Chief Executive John Chen said
in a statement.
BlackBerry said it is "working closely" with other carrier
partners to provide users with alternatives should they decide
to switch from T-Mobile.
The relationship between the two companies soured after
Blackberry's CEO criticized T-Mobile for sending out emails to
some of its customers in February, pitching free iPhone 5s and
touting the promotion as a "great offer for BlackBerry
customers."
This sparked an uproar on social media forums after some of
the telecommunications company's loyal BlackBerry customers
reacted angrily to the offer, which they perceived as a slight.
The backlash prompted T-Mobile U.S. Chief Executive John
Legere to respond publicly, assuring Blackberry and its users of
his company's support.
T-Mobile could not immediately be reached for comment
outside regular U.S. business hours.
BlackBerry, a one-time pioneer in the smartphone industry,
has been struggling to claw back market share lost to Apple
Inc's iPhone, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's
Galaxy devices, and other smartphones powered by Google Inc's
Android operating system.
(Reporting by Arnab Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)