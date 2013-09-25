NEW YORK, Sept 25 T-Mobile US Inc, the
No. 4 U.S. wireless service provider, plans to stop carrying
BlackBerry Ltd smartphones in its stores and instead
ship the devices directly, according to an executive for the
company.
David Carey, executive vice president for corporate services
told Reuters about the plan on Wednesday, a few days after
BlackBerry said it would no longer market to consumers because
of drastically weakening smartphone sales.
Carey said that "keeping stock in the retail distribution
system was inefficient" because BlackBerry phones have not been
high demand devices for consumers.
He said BlackBerry smartphones are mostly purchased by
businesses who do not make buying decisions in stores.
"Therefore we will display and sell it in the store for
those consumers who would like to see one," he added.