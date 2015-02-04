(Adds details, company comments)
TORONTO Feb 4 A U.S. district court on
Wednesday sanctioned television host Ryan Seacrest's Typo
Products LLC for violating an injunction barring it from selling
a $99 iPhone case found to have likely infringed on BlackBerry
Ltd patents.
U.S. District Judge William Orrick in San Francisco ordered
Typo on Wednesday to pay BlackBerry $860,600 in sanctions, plus
attorneys' fees and costs incurred in connection with Typo's
violation of the injunction.
BlackBerry had filed a suit in January 2014 against Typo,
co-founded by "American Idol" host Seacrest, alleging that the
physical keyboard it makes for some of Apple's iPhone
devices infringed on the Canadian smartphone maker's design
patents.
In March, the court issued a preliminary injunction that
barred Typo from selling the physical keyboard iPhone case.
A spokeswoman for Typo in an email said that the ongoing
litigation and fine relates to the initial Typo product and does
not impact its since redesigned keyboard product.
"It has no impact on the Typo 2 product currently in the
marketplace, or our other planned product releases for the
tablet," the company said in an email, declining to comment any
further on the matter.
BlackBerry, which had asked the court to fine Typo $2.64
million for violating the injunction, declined to comment on the
matter, stating merely that the court order speaks for itself.
The court, in an order issued on Wednesday, said that Typo
had sold nearly 19,000 of the keyboards after the preliminary
injunction had been issued.
Typo argued that BlackBerry has not shown that it has lost
any sales as a result of Typo's conduct and that a fine would
constitute an undeserved windfall for BlackBerry.
The judge agreed it was unclear to what extent BlackBerry
had been damaged, but added that "Typo's not so clever attempts
to evade the court's preliminary injunction" were quite
transparent.
"The amount of sanctions awarded is only a third of what
BlackBerry sought and is directly tied to additional revenue
that Typo could have expected from its illegal conduct," said
judge Orrick, in the order.
The BlackBerry complaint is case no. 14-cv-00023-WHO in the
United States District Court for the Northern District of
California.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Christian Plumb)