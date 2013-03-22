* BlackBerry Z10 faces stiff competition in the U.S.
* Launch comes shortly before debut of Samsung, HTC devices
* BlackBerry shares fall more than 7 pct on Nasdaq, TSX
By Euan Rocha
TORONTO, March 22 Shares of BlackBerry
fell nearly 8 percent on Friday after reports of a flat response
to the launch of its new Z10 smartphone in the vitally important
U.S. market.
The well-reviewed device, whose success is essential if
BlackBerry is to reestablish itself as a power in the smartphone
industry, finally hit U.S. store shelves early on Friday, nearly
two months after being formally unveiled.
Several analysts and media reports found the debut
lackluster.
"This morning we visited and called stores to survey early
demand for the Blackberry Z10," said Hudson Square Research
analyst Daniel Ernst. "We found no lines, no signage announcing
the launch, and clerks told us they had very few pre-orders."
The uninspiring turnout hurt BlackBerry shares, which ended
the day down 7.7 percent at $14.91 on the Nasdaq. The Canadian
company's Toronto-listed shares fell 8 percent to close at
C$15.19.
Many analysts argue that the Z10's performance in the
hyper-competitive U.S. market could well decide whether
BlackBerry can turnaround its faded fortunes.
BlackBerry, which is already selling the new
touch-screen smartphone in about 25 countries, aims to make the
Z10's new operating system the clear No. 3 platform in the
market, a realistic but still difficult challenge, analysts say.
"I think the U.S. will be a challenge for BlackBerry more so
than some of the countries where they have already launched,"
said Morningstar analyst Brian Colello.
"The momentum for iPhone and Android is too strong here. I
still think they can win over some enterprise users, but the
U.S. is a country where BlackBerry's brand has been greatly
diminished."
BlackBerry once ruled the U.S. smartphone market, but it has
fallen badly in recent years as devices powered by Apple's iOS
and Google's Android operating systems dominate sales both in
North America and overseas.
BlackBerry's new BB10 operating system will now slug it out
with Microsoft's Windows 8 platform to secure the No. 3
spot in the market.
By most accounts BlackBerry has a tough fight ahead. It not
only has to win back the hearts and minds of consumers, but the
timing is hardly ideal, with the Samsung Galaxy S4, expected to
go on sale by the end of April, generating a lot of buzz.
"We believe BlackBerry's launch in the strategically
important U.S. market will run into intense competition," said
Raymond James analyst Steven Li in a note to clients on Friday.
Despite the buzz around other devices, some still expect the
Z10 to do well in the United States.
Best Buy's head of mobile sales, Scott Anderson,
said the retailer has been able to gauge demand for the Z10
based on sales at Best Buy stores in Canada.
"We have fairly consistently increased the allocation of it
to our stores as it has got more and more buzz. Even though we
aren't releasing any numbers, we do put this in the realm of a
serious iconic launch," he said, adding that BlackBerry has a
window of opportunity over the next month before the new HTC and
Samsung smartphones hit store shelves in the United States.
U.S. DELAY
The company was forced to delay the Z10's launch in the U.S.
market because testing by telecommunications carriers there took
longer than expected.
"We've been working very intensely for the last two months
with the carriers and partners to ensure the retail experience
will be great for customers," BlackBerry Chief Marketing Officer
Frank Boulben said in an interview with Reuters.
The launch, though, appeared to be low-key at AT&T stores in
New York, where there was no sign of posters or other marketing
to highlight the launch day. An AT&T sales associate at one of
its stores said the store had sold several of the devices early
in the day.
The device went on sale at AT&T Inc stores across the
country early on Friday, while Verizon Inc is set to
begin selling the device in its stores on March 28.
Carriers in the United States allowed customers to pre-order
or pre-register for the devices earlier this month.
"Relative to the population, we are on the same trajectory
as we were in Canada with respect to pre-registration, and as
you know we've had a very solid performance in Canada during the
first six weeks," Boulben said.
BlackBerry has yet to release hard numbers on initial sales
of the Z10 in major markets such as Britain and Canada, where it
went on sales soon after the introduction.
The company is expected to provide a first reading on the
Z10's popularity when it releases its quarterly results on March
28. BlackBerry's shares surged last week, however, after it said
one of its partners had placed an order for 1 million BlackBerry
10 smartphones, the largest single purchase order in the
company's history.
The BlackBerry Q10 model, which has a traditional physical
keyboard that's likely to appeal to professionals who are heavy
email users, is expected to go on sale next month. It won't
reach U.S. store shelves until May or June. The company also
plans to launch lower-end versions of the devices this year.
"I really expect a great start from the Z10 in the United
States and that will be amplified by the Q10," Boulben said.
($1=$1.02 Canadian)
(Reporting by Euan Rocha and SInead Carew; Editing by Frank
McGurty, Peter Galloway and Nick Zieminski)