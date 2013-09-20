BRIEF-Information Services Group Q4 loss per share $0.22
* Information Services Group announces fourth-quarter and full-year financial results, progress on Alsbridge integration
TORONTO, Sept 20 BlackBerry Ltd warned on Friday that it expects to report a fiscal second-quarter operating loss next week and that it plans to cut more than a third of its workforce.
The company said it expects to report a net operating loss of about $950 million to $995 million in the quarter ended Aug. 31, due to writedowns and other factors.
* Information Services Group announces fourth-quarter and full-year financial results, progress on Alsbridge integration
WASHINGTON, March 8 Contractors likely breached security and handed over documents describing the Central Intelligence Agency's use of hacking tools to anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks, U.S. intelligence and law enforcement officials told Reuters on Wednesday.
* Q4 revenue C$247.1 million versus I/B/E/S view C$250.4 million