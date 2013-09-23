By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Sept 23 BlackBerry Ltd's
plan to retreat from the consumer market in favor of
its traditional strength serving businesses and governments is
widely seen as a desperate move that industry watchers warn will
only accelerate its downward spiral.
The strategic shift and dramatic restructuring are fueling
fears about BlackBerry's long-term viability. The uncertainty
created could easily push more of its telecom partners, business
customers and consumers to abandon the platform.
"Perception is nine tenths of reality and if customer and
supplier confidence continues to fall it doesn't matter how much
cash they have on the balance sheet. Things could get worse,"
said GMP Securities analyst Deepak Kaushal.
At least nine brokerages slashed their price targets on the
company's stock, to as low as $5. BlackBerry's shares, which
fell 17 percent on the Nasdaq on Friday, fell another 5.6
percent to $8.23 before the bell on Monday.
The Canadian smartphone maker, once the leader in wireless
email, announced the change in focus on Friday afternoon when it
also said it will report a quarterly loss of close to $1 billion
and slash more than a third of its workforce.
"We have been steadfast in our position that BlackBerry
should downsize and focus on the enterprise, a strategy the
company will now pursue. Our view now is that any recovery is
very unlikely," National Bank Financial analysts wrote in a
research note, cutting their share price target to $5 from $8.
BRING YOUR OWN DEVICE
In response to queries about its future sales strategy
BlackBerry said on Sunday it would provide more detail when it
announces quarterly earnings on Sept. 27.
On Friday, Chief Executive Thorsten Heins said the strategic
shift to focus on so-called enterprise customers would play to
the company's strengths in security and reliability.
"Security matters and enterprises know the gold standard in
enterprise mobility is BlackBerry," he said in a statement.
BlackBerry still has a substantial subscriber base - 72
million users globally at the end of June, though that did
decline from 76 million three months earlier.
The company has struggled ever since Apple Inc's
iPhone and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's Galaxy
phones, using Google's Android software, grew to
dominate a market that was previously BlackBerry's and had once
made it highly profitable.
BlackBerry bet heavily that its Z10 touch-screen smartphone
- the first powered by its new BlackBerry 10 operating system -
would help it recoup some of the luster it enjoyed when users of
these devices were mostly lawyers, bankers and politicians.
The bet has not paid off. GMP's Kaushal estimates as many as
3 million of the latest BlackBerry 10 phones are gathering dust
with distributors who have been unable to sell them. For the
second quarter, the company said it expects to have sold about
3.7 million BlackBerry smartphones to end users.
Ross Healy, a portfolio manager with MacNicol & Associates,
whose clients own BlackBerry shares, said he didn't understand
why BlackBerry thought it should pursue the consumer, given the
fact that Apple and Samsung were so strong in that area.
A shift back to corporate customers is no clear fix. Many
big organizations are already handling rival devices on their
internal networks and employees are increasingly allowed to
choose their preferred device, blurring the boundary between
business and consumer markets.
For example, Credit Suisse is not supporting the Blackberry
10 and is helping employees globally to switch to iPhone and
Android-run devices.
"We don't support BlackBerry 10 because of the added cost to
our servers," said Credit Suisse U.S.-based spokeswoman Marcy
Frank. The bank still supported older BlackBerry devices because
there were plenty of staff who continued to use them, she said,
but added: "We're driving people toward bring your own device
(BYOD) ... we encourage people to give up their BlackBerry."
The head of technology procurement at a major North American
bank, who declined to be named because he is not authorized to
speak to media, said that while email and security are features
in BlackBerry's favor, employees were increasingly turning to
Apple and Android.
"We will purchase a limited number of BB10 but our inventory
of BlackBerry devices will definitely and drastically reduce as
we implement a broader BYOD implementation over the next 18
months," he said.
BlackBerry was losing support at companies even before
Friday's warning, said Phillip Redman, vice president of mobile
solutions and strategy for Citrix Systems Inc, which provides
software that helps companies manage mobile devices.
Redman said he had met with technology staff at 60 companies
in various industries and none had a strategy of adding more
BlackBerrys to their mobile device fleets. Redman's own company
has limited capacity to handle Blackberry devices.
"The writing is on the wall," he said.
CARRIER JITTERS
BlackBerry's shift away from consumers will also change the
dynamic with network operators, who have already been burned by
the poor showing of the Z10 and a string of previously delayed
product launches.
The company on Friday wrote off almost $1 billion, mostly on
a ballooning stockpile of Z10s it must discount sharply, even as
it launched a fresh flagship device - the larger-screen Z30.
Poor sales of the Z10 made it difficult to get carriers to
commit to the Z30, according to a source at BlackBerry, who
declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the
situation.
"Many carriers will now pull much if not all of the
BlackBerrys from the shelves because shelf space is valuable and
coveted and there are many other handset vendors who would
eagerly invest a lot to displace BlackBerry," said a former
senior BlackBerry executive who used to negotiate directly with
carriers.
A spokesman for U.S. operator Sprint Corp said
questions about any change in how BlackBerry devices are sold
should be directed towards the company. A Verizon Wireless
spokeswoman also declined to comment specifically on BlackBerry
but said it would support its customers.
Highlighting the problems that have come to define
BlackBerry in recent years, the company suspended the launch of
its popular BlackBerry Messenger instant chat application for
iPhones and Android devices scheduled for this weekend.
THE NEXT NORTEL?
Many industry analysts are now drawing parallels between
BlackBerry and Nortel Networks Corp, the now-defunct Canadian
telecom equipment giant.
Both companies, at their peaks, were the largest publicly
listed names on the Toronto Stock Exchange. But as Nortel's
revenue collapsed, it dumped employees in repeated
restructurings and was eventually broken up and sold in parts.
BlackBerry has already hired advisers to look at finding a
buyer for all or some of the company.
Given the dismal picture, Morningstar analyst Brian Colello
said BlackBerry is likely to quickly attempt to go private or
sell off some, or all, of its business units.
But he said he was no longer confident that a private equity
buyer, who would shield management from the scrutiny of being a
listed company, could turn the company around.
"We see no hope for BlackBerry at this point," Colello
stressed in a note to clients following the warning on Friday.
He said, in his view, BlackBerry was in "a death spiral."