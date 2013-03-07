WATERLOO, Ontario, March 7 BlackBerry
has gotten its new touchscreen mobile device on store shelves in
more than 20 countries and is very encouraged by the traction
that the smartphone is gaining, Chief Executive Thorsten Heins
said on Thursday.
The company's Z10, the first in a line of smartphones
powered by the new BlackBerry 10 operating system, is on sale in
the UK, Canada, Germany, Indonesia, India, the United Arab
Emirates and South Africa, among other countries. Launches in
other countries are coming soon, said Heins.
A U.S. launch is due later this month.
"The feedback is very encouraging," Heins said at the
Communitech Tech Leadership Conference in the company's hometown
of Kitchener-Waterloo. "What has been a real surprise for us is
that BlackBerry 10 as a platform and product is attracting users
that are currently on other platforms."
"We are just five weeks into this. We have just one product
out in 21 countries, so it is early indications, but we are
encouraged by what we see and hear from our carrier partners,"
he told an audience of leaders of local technology start-ups.
Heins declined to give figures on Z10 sales, as the company
is in a quiet period ahead of the March 28 release of its
fourth-quarter results.
He said the high-end Z10 had surpassed BlackBerry's
expectations in emerging markets like India, where cheaper
entry-level devices are typically popular.
"I was surprised when we launched in India how well the Z10,
which is a high-end device, sold," said Heins. "We shipped into
the channel product that we thought would have been good for at
least five days and I got an emergency call from our manager in
India, saying that they were sold out in two days,"
"Now we are scrambling to re-load that channel."
BlackBerry, a one-time smartphone pioneer, has bled market
share to the likes of Apple's iPhone, Samsung's
Galaxy line and other devices powered by Google
Inc's market-leading Android operating system.
In a make-or-break move to regain market share and return to
profit, BlackBerry introduced the new smartphone to much fanfare
in January, and said it was abandoning its old name, Research In
Motion, and renaming itself BlackBerry.
A more traditional BlackBerry with a physical keyboard will
go on sale next month.