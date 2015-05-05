BRIEF-Trupanion says on March 31, 2017 co, units entered into first amendment to loan, security agreement
JERUSALEM May 5 Energy firm Blackbird International said on Tuesday it will build a $500 million, 500 megawatt power plant using sea wave energy along the coastline of Guinea-Bissau.
The project will be a joint venture with the Guinea-Bissau government, which will have a 30 percent stake and earn 40 percent of profits over 25 years.
Blackbird International, which is the sole shareholder of Israeli energy firm Wave Electricity Renewal Power Ocean, estimated project costs of $325 million and said the government will pay 10 cents per kilowatt hour.
It expects construction to take three years and that annual revenue will be $50 million. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)
April 5 BNP Paribas SA on Wednesday named chief executives for its wealth management businesses in Asia Pacific, Switzerland and emerging markets as well as Luxembourg & international Europe markets.
SYDNEY, April 5 Blackstone Group has put an A$3.5 billion ($2.65 billion) shopping mall portfolio in Australia up for sale, said a source familiar with the matter, in what could be one of the country's largest ever real estate transactions.