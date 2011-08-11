(Follows alerts)

Aug 11 Workforce equipment rental and energy services company Black Diamond Group reported a threefold increase in profit on higher lodging and rental revenue, and said its board approved a two-for-one split of its outstanding common shares.

Second-quarter net profit rose to C$9.9 million, or 52 Canadian cents per share, from C$2.9 million, or 18 Canadian cents per share a year ago.

The company, which rents modular structures for use as workforce accommodation and provides equipment for energy-related services, posted an 82 percent rise in revenue at C$56.8 million.

Rental revenue rose 76 percent to C$18.2 million. Lodging revenue rose to C$12.3 million from C$8.7.

The company increased its 2011 capital expenditure by C$20 million to C$100 million.

Shares of the Alberta-based company closed at C$28 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.