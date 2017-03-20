UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
March 20 Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc , which sells gift and other payment cards, said on Monday it would add two new independent directors, following an agreement with activist investor Jana Partners LLC.
The company said it would also form a cost savings committee with four members, including the two new directors, Robert Henske and Jeffrey Fox.
Blackhawk also said Jerry Ulrich will retire as chief financial officer.
Jana has a stake of about 4.7 percent in the company. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts