Jan 30 Canada's oil and gas company BlackPearl Resources Inc said it missed its 2011 exit target forecast as some of its drilled wells in Onion Lake in Saskatchewan were not brought to production.

The company exited 2011 with 9,500-10,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), lower than its target of 11,000 boepd.

BlackPearl expects to maintain a production level of 10,000-13,000 bopd over the next several years.

The company's fourth-quarter output rose 20 percent from last year's sales volume, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)