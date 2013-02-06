Feb 6 The Washington Post Co has agreed
to sell The Herald, a daily newspaper in Everett, Washington, to
Black Press and its subsidiary Sound Publishing.
The terms of the deal, announced on Wednesday, were not
disclosed.
The transaction also includes La Raza, a weekly
Spanish-language newspaper.
The publishing division of the company, which includes its
namesake newspaper, has been struggling. For the first nine
months of 2012, the newspaper division reported a $56.3 million
operating loss due partly to declining advertising revenue.
Last week the Washington Post said it was seeking to sell
its headquarter building in the heart of Washington D.C.
Black Press publishes more than 170 newspapers, including
the daily Akron Beacon-Journal in Ohio and the Honolulu
Star-Advertiser in Hawaii.