(Adds TCW's MetWest inflow figures)

By Jessica Toonkel

NEW YORK Nov 6 BlackRock Inc's bond funds posted record monthly inflows of $5.2 billion in October, the most investors have poured into the firm's bond funds since May 1998, according to data provided to Reuters from Morningstar.

The inflows come as bond manager Pacific Investment Management (Pimco) reported outflows of $48.3 billion across its open-ended funds in October following the surprise departure of fund manager Bill Gross, adding to $25.5 billion of withdrawals the previous month, according to Morningstar data.

BlackRock's largest bond fund, its $22.8 billion Strategic Income Opportunities Fund, attracted record monthly inflows in October of $2.27 billion. The unconstrained fund has ranked among the top quarter percentile of its category for the past one, three and five years, according to Morningstar.

A BlackRock spokesman declined to comment.

BlackRock Chief Executive Larry Fink told analysts last month that he sees a "sizeable opportunity in the tens of billions of dollars" in the fixed income space over the next several quarters.

"We have seen recent strong momentum" in fixed income flows over past few weeks," Fink said on the Oct. 15 call.

Analysts say BlackRock is well-positioned as clients move their money away from Pimco, which Keefe, Bruyette & Woods described in an Oct. 8 report as "the Bill Gross effect."

Other Pimco rivals including Tad Rivelle's TCW Group have been beneficiaries of Gross's exit.

TCW's Metropolitan West Asset Management unit has posted inflows of around $9 billion since Gross announced on Sept. 26 that he was joining Pimco rival Janus Capital Group, according to Morningstar data on Thursday.

A majority of Pimco's firm-wide outflows in October stemmed from investors pulling money from its flagship Pimco Total Return Fund, which was managed by Gross.

According to Morningstar calculations, the Pimco Total Return Fund suffered an estimated $32.3 billion of outflows in October. That contrasts with Pimco's report of $27.5 billion outflow, because of differences in how Pimco reported the $5.6 billion in redemption requests from Sept. 30, Morningstar said.

While BlackRock's bond funds have seen inflows, the firm's actively managed equity funds, which have stumbled in performance, saw $700 million in outflows for the month of October, according to Morningstar. Year to date investors have pulled $6 billion from those funds, according to Morningstar. (Additional reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Meredith Mazzilli)