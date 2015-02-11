Feb 11 BlackRock President Rob Kapito said on Wednesday that he is still bullish on equities despite the current high valuations in the market.

"I believe the equity markets are going to continue to rise," Kapito said at the Credit Suisse Financial Services Conference in Miami. "Companies are buying back stock and raising dividends and there aren't enough IPOs coming to market to replace that stock." (Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)