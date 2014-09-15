By John McCrank
| NEW YORK, Sept 15
NEW YORK, Sept 15 BlackRock Inc, the
world's largest asset manager, has asked regulators to force
exchanges to lower their access fees and require greater
transparency of broker dealer-run trading venues known as "dark
pools."
The New York-based company outlined a set of proposals aimed
at boosting public confidence in the equity markets in a letter
on its website to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
dated Sept. 12. It said that while the market is "not broken or
in need of large scale change," improving current rules would
help promote fairness, order and efficiency.
Questions about the safety and fairness of the mostly
electronic markets have risen in recent years following a raft
of high-profile trading glitches by numerous market
participants, causing hundreds of millions of dollars of losses.
Those concerns hit the mainstream in late March with author
Michael Lewis' book "Flash Boys: A Wall Street Revolt," which
claimed the markets were rigged in favor of high-speed traders.
BlackRock, which has $4.6 trillion in assets under
management, said conflicts of interest in the markets could be
reduced simply by lowering exchange fees charged to brokers that
buy shares. Exchanges fees are currently capped at 30 cents per
100 shares taken from the exchange. Many exchanges also give
rebates of a similar amount to brokers that sell shares on the
exchange.
Reducing the fees to five or 10 cents per 100 shares, which
would also lead to lower rebates, would prevent brokers from
routing to particular venues based on how much they might get
charged or make off of rebates, reinforcing best execution
principles, BlackRock said.
It added that more orders might end up going to public
exchanges instead of private dark pools, which have lower fees
and have benefited from cost-cutting brokers.
Some people, such as Intercontinental Exchange Inc
Chief Executive Jeffrey Sprecher, have called for an end to the
rebate system, but BlackRock said such incentives can have a
positive impact by compensating brokers for adding liquidity to
the markets.
The asset manager also stopped short of calling for a rule
that would force more trading on exchanges at the expense of
dark pools and other venues that do not have to show pre-trade
order information. Nearly 40 percent of stock trading volume
happens away from exchanges, raising concerns about price
discovery.
But BlackRock said these venues help keep costs low and
allow institutional investors to covertly sell big blocks of
stock without the market moving against them. It did, however,
call for heightened disclosure by broker-dealers on how they
route orders and on the quality of the order executions.
Further, it said dark pool operators should be required to
make the details of how their platforms work public.
Other initiatives called for in the letter included a
comprehensive review of how exchanges execute orders, and more
investment in public data feeds to help them keep up with
private feeds.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)