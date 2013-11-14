NEW YORK Nov 14 BlackRock Inc, a money
manager that has long worked with the largest U.S. financial
institutions, is now turning to the country's smaller banks,
where it sees a promising market for exchange-traded corporate
bond funds.
The roughly 7,000 regional and community banks across the
country have securities portfolios totaling some $1.5 trillion,
a majority of which are in mortgage-backed securities, according
to BlackRock's own estimates.
That concentration might make them more vulnerable to
interest rate risk. While all bonds get hurt when rates rise,
mortgage bonds feel it more than other sectors, and regulators
have been pressing banks to dial down their interest-rate risk
by lightening up on these securities and investing elsewhere.
To BlackRock, that looks like opportunity.
"This is going to be a multiple-year trend and dialogue,"
said BlackRock managing director Jared Murphy, who is overseeing
the effort to extend the ETFs.
Called iSharesBonds ETFs, the funds feature 100 to 200
investment-grade corporate bonds and a low-cost expense ratio of
0.1 percent. Each fund's underlying securities have a defined
maturity designed to reduce interest rate risk. On a date
certain, investors will know the bonds in the ETF are worth
their full face value.
BlackRock won its first big convert last quarter when a west
coast regional bank invested $100 million in one of the funds.
Since the products launched in April, BlackRock has had
conversations with more than 150 regional and community banks.
But some analysts said BlackRock could have a hard time
selling the product. When smaller banks reduce their mortgage
exposure, they are more inclined to buy Treasury securities,
which essentially have no credit risk, instead of corporate
bonds that can default.
"Community bankers feel like they're going to be the last in
the food chain to know if there are any problems with a
corporate issuer," said Edward Krei, managing director at the
Baker Group, an Oklahoma City-based consulting firm that advises
community banks.
To the extent that banks do take credit risk in their
securities portfolios, it is generally confined to municipal
bonds, Krei said.
The smallest of the community banks, with $5 billion or less
in assets, had less than 5 percent in the category that includes
corporate securities at the end of the last quarter, according
to U.S. financial data provider SNL Financial.
They had roughly 42 percent of their portfolios in
residential mortgage-backed securities, and another half split
between Treasuries and munis.
Guggenheim Investments has a similar lineup of
fixed-maturity ETFs, called BulletShares, that are made up of
high-yield corporate bonds. Each fund targets a different
maturity date, much like the iSharesBonds suite.
It has not visibly marketed the ETFs to small banks, and
declined to comment on that for this story.
REGULATORS ASK FOR DIVESTMENT
Earlier this year, the Office of the Comptroller of the
Currency warned that increased holdings of mortgage-backed
securities by banks with less than $10 billion in assets, "may
make some institutions more vulnerable to interest-rate risk."
Regulators also require banks to assess the credit quality
of the securities they hold, so BlackRock turned to its risk
analytics division to provide credit monitoring.
"This is particularly important in the bank channel," said
Chicago-based Morningstar analyst Ben Johnson, adding that, by
including analytics, Blackrock increases its chances with small
banks.
Big banks already have the resources to hire in-house teams
to do credit quality research on securities, and BlackRock might
have a leg up on later competitors because it is getting there
first with robust credit analytics, Johnson said.
But the ETFs do not absolve bankers of all their
responsibilities and headaches. The accounting treatment that
banks usually choose for securities investments means that
changes in the value of assets affect the balance sheet, even if
they do not affect earnings.
BlackRock is "making it easy" for small banks to get
corporate debt, but that might not be enough to win big
business, suggests Jim Reber, president of Memphis-based ICBA
Securities, a subsidiary of the Independent Community Bankers of
America that sells securities to member banks.
"If (a bank) doesn't want to have exposure, there's no
amount of ease of entrance into that market that is going to
change their mind," he said.
Murphy remains undeterred. With total assets in the funds at
just north of $350 million, he hopes to grow the business to
$500 million by year-end. This includes sales to other clients
and bigger banks that might simply use the ETFs for easy and
inexpensive corporate exposure. He aims to make it a
multi-billion-dollar business over the next few years.
The bank client segment right now is just a small slice of
BlackRock's larger iShares business, which it acquired from
Barclays in 2009. The iShares unit, the largest U.S. ETF
business, accounts for roughly 30 percent of BlackRock's total
revenue.