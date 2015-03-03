NEW YORK, March 3 Investors pulled $525.8 million from BlackRock Inc's iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF on Monday, the company said on Tuesday.

Monday's outflow was the biggest in the history of the exchange-traded fund, which launched in 2003 and has about $24 billion in assets. (Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)