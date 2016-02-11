NEW YORK Feb 11 BlackRock Inc 's chief
strategist for fixed income on Thursday said his company favors
the short-end of the yield curve given the possibility the
Federal Reserve might delay increasing U.S. policy rates or even
move to negative rates.
The strategist, Jeffrey Rosenberg, also said upward
pressures on the U.S. dollar are being relieved by reduced
expectations of Fed normalization, favoring non-U.S.
dollar-denominated fixed-income investments and emerging-market
debt.
Rosenberg said the world's largest asset manager's strategy
group is tactically this month favoring non-U.S. developed
markets and that they are no longer betting against
emerging-market external sovereign debt.
