By Trevor Hunnicutt
NEW YORK Feb 11 BlackRock Inc's chief
strategist for fixed income said on Thursday his unit is
shifting its approach to bond markets on new expectations that
the U.S. Federal Reserve may need to loosen monetary policy.
The strategist, Jeffrey Rosenberg, said upward pressures on
the U.S. dollar are being relieved by reduced expectations the
Fed will normalize currently low rates, a fact he said supports
favoring non-U.S. dollar-denominated fixed-income investments
and emerging-market debt.
The shift in strategy is based on a repricing by bond
markets of expectations of the Fed's likeliness to raise rates
in 2016 as well as the Bank of Japan's move last month to
introduce negative rates.
Prices of fed fund futures, used to predict future
policy decisions by the U.S. Federal Reserve, surged across the
board on Thursday as investors further cut back expectations
that the central bank can engineer another rate increase soon.
Short-term rate futures, a proxy for expectations for the
Fed, now show the market sees no chance of a rate increase this
year.
In an outlook article, Rosenberg said he favors the short
end of the yield curve over the long under such a
lower-for-longer viewpoint.
He said his group now favors a tactical strategy of buying
non-U.S. developed markets and has a brighter outlook on
emerging-market sovereign debt, which it previously disfavored.
"While monetary policy alone cannot, in our assessment,
address the fundamental issues underlying today's credit cycle
-excess capacity in the commodity sectors - the possibility of
easing the pressure of a stronger dollar on weakening commodity
prices and shrinking liquidity may for a short time relieve some
of the negative sentiment that our longer-run outlook reflects,"
said Rosenberg.
New York-based BlackRock is the world's largest asset
manager.
