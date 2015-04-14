LONDON, April 14 (IFR) - Fund manager BlackRock has mandated Barclays, Citigroup and J.P. Morgan to arrange a series of European fixed income investor meetings from April 20, 2015.

A benchmark euro-denominated senior unsecured transaction may follow, subject to market conditions.

Blackrock is rated A1(stable)/AA-(stable) by Moody's and S&P. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, Editing by Helene Durand)