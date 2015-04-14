(Adds quotes, background)

By Alice Gledhill

LONDON, April 14 (IFR) - BlackRock is planning to sell a debut bond issue in the single currency which will test investor appetite for this type of credit and so-called reverse Yankee issuance.

The world's largest money manager has mandated Barclays, Citigroup and JP Morgan to arrange a two-day European roadshow from April 20. A benchmark deal is expected to follow.

Issuance from US credits in euros was one of the dominant trends of the first quarter with over 27bn raised by investment-grade companies.

However, the pace has slowed dramatically in recent weeks and BlackRock will provide a test of how much investor appetite there currently is for this type of supply.

"It's an interesting mandate," said one debt banker. "They probably need euros directly - this would make sense, as they have activities across the globe."

But he warned that it could divide opinion among investors, despite the strength of the brand name.

"Some people won't buy it because they won't want to fund a competitor, and would rather hold equity instead."

Blackrock is a more familiar presence in the US funding market. It has over USD4.6bn of bonds outstanding, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data.

It is rated A1/AA- by Moody's/S&P, both ratings with a stable outlook. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)