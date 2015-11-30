GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise, but gains for dollar, oil capped by jitters
* Oil higher as traders see buying opportunity but glut weighs
Nov 30 BlackRock Inc's top investment strategist said on Monday his team prefers debt protected against rising inflation to traditional U.S. Treasuries, given a market that has grown "too sanguine" about the potential for rising prices.
BlackRock's global chief investment strategist, Russ Koesterich, said in commentary posted online that financial markets' U.S. inflation predictions are "unrealistically low," and said inflation expectations should stabilize or rise.
Koesterich cited "declining slack in the labor market" and said the effect of a strong dollar and low energy prices could fade.
"No, we do not envision a significant surge in inflation," he said. "But we do think inflation expectations may be too sanguine. As such, we prefer (Treasury Inflation Protected Securities) to plain-vanilla Treasuries in our bond portfolio."
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Dan Grebler)
* Oil higher as traders see buying opportunity but glut weighs
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_03232017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 09:30 am: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at an event in New Delhi 09:45 am: Junior Finance Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal at an event in New Delhi 11:00 am: Budget session of Parliament continues i