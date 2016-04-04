(Adds details on BlackRock's view on U.S. credit)
NEW YORK, April 4 BlackRock, the world's largest
asset manager, downgraded its outlook on the U.S. corporate bond
market to neutral from overweight as the sector has became
pricier and shown risk of rising defaults, a top strategist at
the firm said on Monday.
After a dismal start to the year, high-yield bonds have
rebounded strongly since Feb. 11, according to Richard Turnill,
BlackRock's global chief investment strategist.
For the first quarter, speculative-grade or junk bonds
earned a total return of 3.25 percent, according to an index
compiled by Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
"High yield isn't cheap anymore," Turnill said in a market
commentary. "We view the risk of a recession as low, yet
acknowledge default rates are ticking up."
He said credit rating agency Moody's Investors Service may
be underestimating the potential for weakening credit
availability among issuers in the oil and other commodity
industries to spill over into other business areas, citing an
estimated U.S. default rate of 4.7 percent in the next year from
Moody's.
Earlier Monday, Moody's said the default rate on U.S. junk
bonds would grow to 5.3 percent in February 2017 from 3.6
percent in March.
U.S. junk bond issuers, particularly those tied to the
energy sector, had been hurt by the severe drop in global
commodity prices before some stabilization that began occurring
in February.
BlackRock prefers junk bonds over U.S. Treasuries and
investment-grade corporate debt because they offer higher
compensations to investors for taking on additional credit risk,
Turnill said.
