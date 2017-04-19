LONDON, April 19 The chief executive of
BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager, said on
Wednesday the firm was in the "best position it's ever been in"
and second-quarter flows remained "quite strong".
BlackRock earlier reported a 31 percent jump in quarterly
profit and Larry Fink said he was particularly pleased about the
broad-based nature of demand, with net inflows across all
product areas, client types and regions.
While second-quarter flows into BlackRock's funds were
positive, investors were now looking for company earnings to
justify further stock market gains, he told Bloomberg TV.
Fink also said the firm was looking at three or four
tech-related acquisitions, without giving details.
(Reporting by Simon Jessop and Maiya Keidan; editing by Carolyn
Cohn)