RPT-COLUMN-How vulnerable is copper to supply disruption? Andy Home
LONDON, Feb 9 The copper market is facing the imminent prospect of the simultaneous closure of the world's two largest copper mines.
* Markets destabilized, but government has few options
* Low bond yields necessitate taking on risk
* Does not see U.S. recession
TORONTO, Oct 5 BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) Chief Executive Laurence Fink said U.S. markets may now be more destabilized than they were during the 2008-09 crash, but advised investors to take on more risk nonetheless.
"I actually think the market is more destabilized now than in '08-09, because government can do less today than they could in '08-09," he told reporters after a presentation in Toronto.
However, Fink, who said he does not believe the United States will fall into recession, said the low return on government bonds make investing in riskier assets such as equities a necessity.
"Earning two percent does not give the return to have the appropriate retirement," he said.
"You're going to have to take risk over a long period of time and do you really care if over a six-month period of time markets go up or down 15 percent?"
He said the stock market's recent gyrations -- major U.S. indices have moved in a range of nearly 10 percent over the past week -- shows investors are taking a very short-term view, one that he does not share.
"We actually have put risk on the last few days," he said. (Reporting by Cameron French; Editing by Gary Hill)
LONDON, Feb 9 The copper market is facing the imminent prospect of the simultaneous closure of the world's two largest copper mines.
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Feb 9 U.S. President Donald Trump called the U.S. air traffic control system out of date on Thursday and criticized its $10 billion yearly price tag but stopped short of calling for privatization of the program.
Feb 10 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.