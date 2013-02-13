Feb 13 Money manager BlackRock Inc is
hiring its longtime dealmaking banker as chief financial officer
next month, but don't expect any major acquisitions as a result,
President Robert Kapito said on Wednesday.
New York-based BlackRock, the world's largest money manager,
said on Tuesday it was hiring Morgan Stanley banker and
long-time financial advisor Gary Shedlin to succeed Ann Marie
Petach as CFO next month.
"This is not that exciting," Kapito said, speaking at a
Credit Suisse conference in Miami. "This does not signal that we
are going into the M&A biz."
Kapito also repeated chief executive Laurence Fink's recent
declarations that the huge firm, which oversees almost $4
trillion, is not planning to make any more large-scale
acquisitions. BlackRock doubled in size with its 2009
acquisition of the investment unit of British bank Barclays, a
deal Shedlin helped orchestrate.
Instead, the firm will concentrate on small deals to fill in
gaps in its investment offerings, Kapito said.