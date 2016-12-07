BRIEF-Mack-Cali refinanced, extended $600 mln unsecured revolving credit facility
* Refinanced and extended its $600 million unsecured revolving credit facility
NEW YORK Dec 7 A top BlackRock Inc executive said the company could benefit from rising rates as its institutional clients keep their stakes in fixed income and as revenues from other businesses grow.
BlackRock Inc CFO Gary Shedlin, speaking at a Goldman Sachs event, said the company could earn more revenues from its securities lending and money-market funds businesses as rates rise and that it is "under-penetrated" in relatively high-fee hedge funds, private equity and infrastructure businesses that can also grow. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt Editing by W Simon)
* CNB Financial Corporation reports year end 2016 earnings, highlighted by strong organic loan growth
TORONTO, Jan 27 Canada's benchmark stock index slipped for a second straight day on Friday as oil prices fell and some heavyweight energy shares lost ground, while electronics manufacturer Celestica Inc jumped to a 12-year high.