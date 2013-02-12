Feb 12 BlackRock Inc, the world's largest money manager, named Morgan Stanley's Gary Shedlin as its next chief financial officer to succeed Ann Marie Petach.

Shedlin, who is currently vice chairman-investment banking at Morgan Stanley, has been a long-term adviser to BlackRock and served the company on most of its significant strategic transactions.

He has previously worked with Citigroup and Lazard Ltd .

Shedlin will join the company on March 11 and work with Petach until the company reports its current-quarter results.

Petach is joining BlackRock Solutions as a senior managing director, the company said.

BlackRock shares closed at $238.86 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.