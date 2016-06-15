June 15 BlackRock Inc is introducing its
first U.S.-listed exchange-traded fund providing access to
mainland Chinese markets, the world's largest asset manager said
on Wednesday.
The debut of the New York-based company's iShares MSCI China
A ETF comes the day after index provider MSCI Inc
said it would not add some Chinese-listed stocks, known
as "A shares," to its key emerging market index on concerns
about foreigners' ability to invest in China and withdraw money
when the market is stressed.
Martin Small, who leads the BlackRock ETF franchise iShares'
U.S. unit, told Reuters that he was confident the fund could
function in China's current markets. BlackRock decided to offer
the product independently of MSCI's process for considering A
shares, he added.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)