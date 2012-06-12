June 12 U.S. fund manager BlackRock Inc on Tuesday named Sherry Rexroad as chief investment officer for its newly launched global real estate securities team, effective immediately.

Rexroad will report to Mark Johnson, global head of Blackrock's real estate securities group, which was launched last week.

Prior to joining BlackRock, Rexroad served as a senior portfolio manager of REITs-Americas for Aviva Investors Global Listed Real Estate Securities team.

She has also been a managing director and portfolio manager with ING Clarion Real Estate Securities.

"Sherry is a veteran of the real estate industry and has an outstanding investing track record in real estate securities," Johnson said in a statement. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)