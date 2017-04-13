NEW YORK, April 13 BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, held total compensation for Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink nearly flat in 2016, according to a filing on Thursday.

Fink was awarded $25.5 million in compensation last year, compared with $25.8 million in 2015, based on a calculation of his pay according to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission guidelines.

