March 18 BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, raised the total compensation for Chairman and Chief Executive Larry Fink by about 8 percent in 2015.

Fink was awarded $25.8 million in compensation in 2015, compared with $23.9 million in 2014, according to a regulatory filing. (1.usa.gov/1ptuuLA) (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)